What It Means When Wrestlers Squeeze Each Other

For an art form that is largely seen as mainstream, or at least on the cusp, pro wrestling in many ways feels like a secret society. It comes complete with jargon that one often doesn't find in the everyday world, such as babyface, heel, and kayfabe; wrestling also includes plenty of signals unique to itself, just the same way certain signs are unique to baseball. The most common, and unfortunate, of these signals is the X, the sign a referee uses when a wrestler has suffered a legitimate injury.

But there's plenty more, including wrestlers clapping or slapping their opponent on their back to signal for a certain move, or the old practice of hooking the leg when a match was about to end. And then there's wrestlers squeezing each other. This may not sound out of the ordinary; in some instances, wrestling is all about wrestlers squeezing each other to win matches, most notably when they use a move like a Bearhug.

The most common form of squeezing in wrestling, however, comes when a wrestler, or referee, squeezes the wrist or leg of another wrestler. And it generally happens after wrestlers perform a high-risk spot such as a dive, a move through a table, or something in between, with the wrestlers using the squeeze to signal to the referee or their opponent that they are okay. The squeeze became the primarily technique for this seemingly out of a desire to protect the business from fans, whereas verbal communication could give away that wrestling was, shocker of all shockers, predetermined. Over time, however, the lessoning of kayfabe overall, and fans picking up on the squeeze has led to some refs, like former WWE official Jake Clemmons, using it less, instead communicating with the talent instead.