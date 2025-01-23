JBL Discusses Takeaway From Penta's Debut On WWE Raw

Former AEW star Penta made his long-awaited WWE debut last week, defeating Chad Gable in the opening match of "WWE Raw." Penta wrestled for AEW for five years and has also been an active wrestler since 2010, but made the jump to WWE at the age of 39. Penta's debut match was praised by wrestling fans and media critics alike, and in a recent edition of "Something To Wrestle," WWE Hall Of Famer JBL applauded the company for the way they presented Penta while crediting Gable for making him look good.

"They do debuts better than anybody else," Layfield said. "Gable is God's gift of wrestling, man. I mean, he's like a modern-day Kurt Angle. He can do absolutely anything, he is so freaking talented and so good at what he does ... that's the right guy and that's so important to put Penta out there with somebody like Chad Gable. Now Penta, obviously is a huge star, he's gonna be a star no matter what, but you give him a guy like Chad Gable and Gable helps make him. I thought the debut was absolutely fantastic."

JBL continued to compare Gable to Angle, explaining how Gable's microphone skills and in-ring talent, along with his ability to be comedic but also serious reminds him of "The American Hero." Penta had his second match on "Raw" this past Monday when he defeated Pete Dunne in singles action. It remains to be seen if Penta will be rewarded with a title opportunity early in his WWE run.

