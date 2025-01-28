Hornswoggle Breaks Down His Storyline With Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon's on-screen storylines were often some of the most unsavory angles in the history of WWE, and for years he pushed the limit of acceptable television, even when it involved his real-life wife, Linda McMahon, and his children, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon. However, when he eventually played out all possible angles he could with them, McMahon simply wrote himself a new family member, in the form of his "illegitimate" son, Hornswoggle, in a now-largely criticized angle.
Hornswoggle recently appeared on the "Rewind Recap Relive" podcast, where he recalled how the storyline came to fruition.
"The Vince McMahon storyline was the biggest thing to ever happen in my career," the wrestler admitted. "Legitimately the biggest thing ever, I still hold it very, very true to my heart and very close to my heart. It was the greatest thing that ever happened to my career at that time."
Hornswoggle recalled how he had several segments centered around him after he became McMahon's "son" like the Mini Battle Royal, adding how he was allowed to wrestle in the match.
"I think it was that moment where it finally hit me like, 'Whoa, this is only about me. This is about no one else, this is all about me,'" he recalled.
Hornswoggle stated that he wasn't the original illegitimate son
Hornswoggle ended up being portrayed as Vince McMahon's illegitimate son, but former WWE star Mr. Kennedy was originally planned to play that part. But his turbulent relationship with WWE put a stop to that. During the same interview, Hornswoggle corroborated the rumors that he was never in the original plan.
"Hell no! It was definitely Ken. Ken can deny it, he's finally come around to accepting it. The truth — and telling the truth — it was definitely going to be him," the wrestler claimed.
Additionally, Hornswoggle noted that WWE was careful about making sure the angle wouldn't be leaked, and claimed they took extra steps to ensure his silence about the matter.
"Bruce Prichard walks up to me and goes, 'Give me your phone,'" he recalled. "He goes, 'You're the son.' And I go, 'Oh? Okay? Oh no. Okay.' And, man, I say it all the time, I did not know how big it was going to be."
Hornswoggle later went to have a storyline with D-Generation X, and was even revealed as the "WWE Raw" Anonymous GM, before his WWE run ended in 2016.
