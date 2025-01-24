WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee Announces Birth Of Child

WWE star Dragon Lee has announced the birth of his baby on social media.

A day earlier, he had announced that the baby was about to arrive. "Princesa on the way 🙏🏻♥️," Lee had said. The next day, he shared a photo of himself cradling his newborn child, accompanied by a touching message: "Welcome to this wonderful world 🌎."

Welcome to this wonderful world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/WGivNofJqY — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) January 24, 2025

Princesa on the way 🙏🏻♥️ — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) January 23, 2025

Lee received congratulatory messages from various stars on X, including Bayley, Bronson Reed, and Karrion Kross, celebrating the momentous occasion.

The Mexican star is the current WWE Speed Champion, having won the title from Andrade in November. Lee, a member of LWO, hasn't wrestled on "WWE Raw" in two months, with his last match on the Monday night show coming in November, when he teamed with Rey Mysterio in their match against American Made. Lee, in fact, hasn't wrestled on WWE programming for over a month as his last match came on Main Event against Pete Dunne.

The luchador appeared on the red carpet for "Raw's" debut on Netflix, and recently admonished The New Day's recent behavior on social media, calling out Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for assaulting LWO.

Wrestling Inc. would like to congratulate Dragon Lee and his wife on the birth of their new baby!