Tommy Dreamer Takes Issue With Sequence From WWE NXT Main Event

The main event of this week's "WWE NXT" featured NXT Champion Oba Femi, clashing with Eddy Thorpe for the title. While the bout was heated and Thorpe seemed to be able to largely keep up with Femi, the champion ultimately retained.

While watching the match, pro wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer found fault with an early spot and questioned it during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"Oba Femi has risen extremely quickly for the amount of time that he has been in this business, he has excelled to the point where he is the NXT Champion," Dreamer first stated. "There are things that he will learn to be a little different — I did not like (...) how he left his feet via a suplex within the first minute of the match; though I enjoyed the match."

While Dreamer admitted that the era of the "lumbering big man" is gone, he still maintained that Femi shouldn't have been knocked off his feet that early by Thorpe.

The ECW legend stated that he nitpicks sports and described himself as a "crazed perfectionist," which is why he was taken aback by the spot. Despite the criticism, Dreamer liked the match.

"However, [I] enjoyed the match, I enjoyed the finish, loved how it came off," the veteran noted.

Dreamer then praised the post-match face-off between Femi and Trick Williams at the end of the bout and expressed his excitement for the rematch the segment foreshadowed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.