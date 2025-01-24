TNA Knockouts World Champ Responds To Impact Match Interference By WWE NXT's Cora Jade

This past weekend at TNA Genesis, "WWE NXT" star Cora Jade confronted Masha Slamovich after the latter defeated Rosemary to retain her Knockouts World Championship in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match. Slamovich initially made an appearance on "NXT" and caught the attention of Jade, but last night on "TNA Impact," the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion showed up again, this time engaging in some mind games.

While competing in a six-woman tag team match, Slamovich was distracted by Jade, who made her way to the ring and handed Slamovich a photo. The image was of Slamovich visiting "NXT," but she was crossed out of the photo, as Jade imitated "Russian Dynamite's" calling card and took a page out of her playbook. This caused Slamovich to be knocked off the apron, with her tag team partner Dani Luna getting rolled up for the pin. "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Just one thing; You use lipstick. I use blood."

You use lipstick. I use blood. 🩸😈 https://t.co/baMqYPujsn — Masha Slamovich マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) January 24, 2025

Slamovich is inching towards 100 days as Knockouts World Champion, but it remains to be seen when she will go one-on-one with Jade, as well as if the title will be on the line when they finally lock up. The Royal Rumble is also on the horizon, and with WWE likely to feature both "NXT" and TNA stars at the event, it's possible both Jade and Slamovich will be in the women's Rumble.