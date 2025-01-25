WWE's Original Titan Towers Headquarters Officially Sells To Real Estate Firm

WWE has officially bid farewell to its former headquarters, "Titan Towers," shedding another vestige since the TKO merger in 2023. The building that became known as WWE's HQ since 1991 was first built a decade prior, boasting four stories of office space and parking. But alongside WWE's acquisition by Endeavor to merge it and UFC under TKO Group Holdings, WWE moved base from 1241 East Main Street to 707 Washington Boulevard in 2023, while TKO would later set up shop in New York. CTInsider reports that WWE last month sold its former HQ for $3.75 million to the real estate firm MB Financial Group, with a goal to convert the property into an apartment complex.

"The location is superb," Michael Massimino, MB Financial CEO and managing partner, told CTInsider. "It's on the Stamford-Darien line, and it overlooks Long Island Sound and the Noroton River. The views of Long Island Sound really make this property unique." MB Financial's plans for the redeveloped property are reportedly expected to include more than 80 units, and will be reviewed by local zoning officials. It's noted that Massimino had said, all going well, that the redevelopment could be completed by the first half of 2027.

"Our intention is definitely to do this within the existing building," he's also quoted. "Right now, we're in our conceptual phase, as far as laying out density and common-area amenities." News also broke in December that WWE had sold the site of its former production studio in Stamford for almost $7.5 million, with a new production facility opened on-site at Washington Boulevard in April last year, while "Titan Towers" was listed for sale last fall.