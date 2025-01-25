Nic Nemeth Reflects On Reign As TNA World Champ

This past weekend at TNA Genesis, Joe Hendry ended Nic Nemeth's 183-day reign as TNA World Champion. Nemeth has remained focused on playing a massive role in TNA's growth in the last year, and on "Busted Open Radio," he reflected on being champion and was thankful he had the opportunity to be involved with the company.

"I was happy and above all I was proud to be the TNA Champion ... no matter champion or not, if I'm not even booked on the show, if I'm just a longtime ambassador, the relationship doesn't even work, I would love to be waving that flag for TNA just because I know about the guys and gals, and all the hard work they put into it ... huge year for TNA and we kicked it off at Genesis." Nemeth expressed how proud he was of the pay-per-view, and felt fortunate that he could watch every single match on the card. He also shared the excitement for "TNA Impact"s first live episode in eight years, which aired Thursday night.

"We went for it, TNA put it all on the line and absolutely delivered ... I got to watch so many of the matches, stories make sense and get paid off and watch everyone come on and be involved and just the hard work paid off ... that's the best part, live TV, I'm used to it, I did 20 years in a row of it, but so many people aren't and there's an extra buzz." Nemeth made it known that everybody in TNA is always striving to be better and help the company grow, and felt that they made Genesis feel extra special on Sunday.

