Dave Meltzer Assesses Goals, Purposes Of WWE-TNA Partnership

Since the monumental announcement that WWE and TNA have formed a multi-year partnership, much of note has occurred. From last night's first live episode of "TNA Impact" in eight years, during which "WWE NXT" star Cora Jade made spellbinding hints about pursuing a shot at the Knockouts World Championship, to former WWE star and former X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali officially signing with TNA, to social media sensation Joe Hendry recently winning the TNA World Championship, it's clear that the "Prohibited Portal" will provide exceptional opportunities for fan-favorite TNA and "NXT" stars. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" analyzed what he believes are the goals and purposes behind this historic deal.

The veteran reporter provided five points, noting that the WWE/TNA alliance offers greater visibility to the now Canadian-owned promotion. While Meltzer argues that there are several reasons for this partnership, he believes that with WWE's assistance, TNA could be viewed as the second-largest promotion in the industry. Of course, pay-per-view and television viewership do not compare to AEW, which, since its inception in 2019, has garnered a second-place position to WWE. If TNA could secure a deal with a stronger channel in the United States, this could lead to higher ratings. Conversely, in Canada, TNA broadcasts have a more significant presence.

Next, Meltzer mentioned the possibility of WWE acquiring TNA in the future. Although this idea was considered by AEW's Tony Khan in 2018 and again a year ago with Scott D'Amore, who was expected to guide the transition from Impact back to TNA before his dismissal, no deal materialized. In his notes, Meltzer indicated that, as currently structured, it would be challenging for TKO to purchase another wrestling organization until 2028. This follows the recent class action lawsuit by retired MMA fighter Cung Le against UFC, which alleged that the company monopolized its position to lower its fighters' pay and limit their offers from other promoters. UFC settled the lawsuit for $375 million in September. While those familiar with the situation believe the ultimate goal may be for WWE to own TNA as a separate entity, this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.