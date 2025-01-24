Dave Meltzer Assesses Goals, Purposes Of WWE-TNA Partnership
Since the monumental announcement that WWE and TNA have formed a multi-year partnership, much of note has occurred. From last night's first live episode of "TNA Impact" in eight years, during which "WWE NXT" star Cora Jade made spellbinding hints about pursuing a shot at the Knockouts World Championship, to former WWE star and former X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali officially signing with TNA, to social media sensation Joe Hendry recently winning the TNA World Championship, it's clear that the "Prohibited Portal" will provide exceptional opportunities for fan-favorite TNA and "NXT" stars. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" analyzed what he believes are the goals and purposes behind this historic deal.
The veteran reporter provided five points, noting that the WWE/TNA alliance offers greater visibility to the now Canadian-owned promotion. While Meltzer argues that there are several reasons for this partnership, he believes that with WWE's assistance, TNA could be viewed as the second-largest promotion in the industry. Of course, pay-per-view and television viewership do not compare to AEW, which, since its inception in 2019, has garnered a second-place position to WWE. If TNA could secure a deal with a stronger channel in the United States, this could lead to higher ratings. Conversely, in Canada, TNA broadcasts have a more significant presence.
Next, Meltzer mentioned the possibility of WWE acquiring TNA in the future. Although this idea was considered by AEW's Tony Khan in 2018 and again a year ago with Scott D'Amore, who was expected to guide the transition from Impact back to TNA before his dismissal, no deal materialized. In his notes, Meltzer indicated that, as currently structured, it would be challenging for TKO to purchase another wrestling organization until 2028. This follows the recent class action lawsuit by retired MMA fighter Cung Le against UFC, which alleged that the company monopolized its position to lower its fighters' pay and limit their offers from other promoters. UFC settled the lawsuit for $375 million in September. While those familiar with the situation believe the ultimate goal may be for WWE to own TNA as a separate entity, this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Dave Meltzer On Additional Points Including International Exposure and Outdoing AEW
Meltzer's third and fourth points go hand-in-hand, highlighting international television exposure and long-standing alliances that will benefit both companies involved. WWE's objective at this stage is to ensure that AEW, their top competitor, does not secure any international television deals that could arise after WWE announced their streaming deal with Netflix.
AEW, which increased its visibility via streaming platforms like MAX and TRILLER TV (internationally) earlier this month, continues to enhance its global exposure. WWE reportedly wants TNA to surpass AEW in its runner-up position. Soon, WWE is expected to discuss a deal with Sony Six in India. TNA already has a multi-year agreement with Eurosport India, which Meltzer noted might not be able to be in play. Decisions on that should be clarified within the next few months.
Comparatively, those who lived through and witnessed WWE's past partnerships may not view this partnership with TNA excitedly through rose-colored glasses. As many know, previous alliances with the global juggernaut did not end well for the other parties involved. Now that WWE is still in the early stages of the "Triple H Era," it suggests that this is a completely different time, with visions that have improved. In his final point, Meltzer summarizes the entire WWE-TNA alliance by stating that this idea represents a solid business strategy for WWE. Before WWE's involvement, TNA was on unstable ground following D'Amore's unexpected departure, which left the company drifting and lacking an identity that aligned with the promises made by its former president.