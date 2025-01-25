WWE Legend Kurt Angle Addresses 'Perc Angle' Fan Nickname In Emotional Post

There is no disputing the often-imitated but never duplicated run Kurt Angle had during his tenure at TNA from 2006-2016. From becoming the inaugural TNA World Champion in 2007 to carrying the title five times after, as well as becoming the second-ever Triple Crown winner, Angle has fulfilled a career most dream of achieving in the squared circle. Unfortunately, while the lights shone brightly in the ring, things got darker behind the curtain, where he was struggling with drug addiction at the time.

Nicknamed "Perc Angle" in reference to his painkiller addiction that began in 2003 after suffering a second broken neck, the Olympic Gold Medalist's unflattering moniker recently trended on social media again. And while fans who use/recall the nickname might come from a place of endearment for the triumphant yet mesmerizing reign of terror Angle produced, it also haunts the man who had to live through it. In a post on X, Angle addressed this infamous nickname, and while it reminds him of a despondent time, he hopes to fuel encouragement to others struggling with addiction.

I've noticed the 'Perc Angle' nickname trending on social media. While I know it's made in jest, it reminds me of a time when I struggled deeply with addiction and mental health challenges. Those memories are painful, but they also fuel my commitment to helping others. I've been... — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 24, 2025

In his post, the TNA/WWE Hall of Famer wrote, "I've noticed the 'Perc Angle' nickname trending on social media. While I know it's made in jest, it reminds me of a time when I struggled deeply with addiction and mental health challenges. Those memories are painful, but they also fuel my commitment to helping others. I've been clean for 12 years and have since built a life dedicated to purpose and service. Addiction destroys lives, but it's never too late to get help. I appreciate all the positive feedback and support. To my fans: thank you for never giving up on me. I love you all." The former world champion recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast, where he stressed that he was never under the influence during his in-ring matches in TNA.