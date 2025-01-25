AEW's Mariah May Opens Up About Getting No Questions During WrestleDream Presser

Late last year, following a successful title defense at AEW WrestleDream, Mariah May appeared at the post-show scrum and was faced with a lack of questions from the media in attendance. Not only were May and Tony Schiavone offended by the silence, but "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray shared his outrage over the treatment that May received from the media. Making an appearance on the radio show, May discussed her disappointment with the situation.

"I waited [for] all these journalists, which they're not — they're just people playing journalists — and they don't have a single questions for me, they don't have a single question about Willow Nightingale, who's one of our top stars, they don't have a single questions about women's wrestling," May said.

The AEW Women's World Champion then speculated that the people in attendance were waiting to talk to "their favorite five-star wrestler" instead of doing their job. When all was said and done, May felt as if the situation was a tremendous waste of her time, and the wrestler said she likely won't be participating in any more media scrums.

After making her name in STARDOM over the course of several years, May made her AEW debut in late 2023, quickly attaching herself to Toni Storm as a protege. Since then, the two have been telling a long-term story that takes inspiration from the Joseph L. Mankiewicz film "All About Eve," among others. Though it's too early to say if it will be the end of the saga, May and Storm are set to face off in a singles match at AEW Grand Slam Australia in just a few weeks with May's AEW Women's World Championship on the line.

