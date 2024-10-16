Bully Ray Slams Media Attending AEW WrestleDream Presser Over Mariah May Treatment

On Saturday night, following AEW WrestleDream, the promotion held its usual post-show scrum, allowing the media to ask members of the AEW roster questions. AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May and Tony Schiavone had to make several requests to elicit a question from the group, and no one in the room had a second question to ask of the champion. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray took issue with the lack of curiosity from the media.

"Mariah May, I would like to personally invite you onto 'Busted Open,'" Bully said. "[We are] unlike the ignorant mouth-breathers at the press conference post-WrestleDream, who did not have enough respect to ask you one question, as the AEW Women's Champion, who had the only women's match on the pay-per-view. They did not have enough respect."

Bully assured the champion that he would have plenty of questions to ask, and stated that his fellow co-hosts would be equally excited to bring the wrestler on. The WWE Hall of Famer went on to state that all of the reporters in the room should feel ashamed over what occurred, as May was not treated fairly in that moment.

Saturday's show saw May retain the AEW Women's World Championship over Willow Nightingale. It was May's third defense of the title since she defeated Toni Storm to win it at AEW All In this past August. Based on May's words at the scrum, it sounds as though a match against Britt Baker may be planned in the near future, possibly with a rematch against Storm taking place further down the line.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.