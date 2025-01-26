The Undertaker Names On Think He Thinks WWE Needs To 'Sharpen'

The modern era of professional wrestling is predominantly built around TV, pay-per-view, and streaming, with WWE greatly reducing its non-televised live event schedule in recent years and companies like AEW doing away with them altogether. That is in stark contrast to how things used to function, with wrestlers from bygone eras making a large share of their money from those shows.

Speaking on "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway," the former Undertaker shared his thoughts on the current WWE schedule. According to Calaway, the reduction in live events has resulted in wrestlers having less room to experiment and perfect their craft, and he believes WWE adding more house shows would make a difference.

"That's the one area that I think they need to sharpen — reps," Calaway said. "We made our money in live events but we also honed our skills and we tried new things. ... I know they're trying to preserve the talent, their bodies, they're trying to keep them healthy. But iron sharpens iron, right? I think you need some of those reps to keep your body sharp."

Calaway acknowledged that there may be wrestlers out there, especially younger athletes, who may disagree with his opinion, and he emphasized that these are just his personal thoughts. However, Calaway has spoken to WWE performers who would like to see an increased live event schedule, including Damian Priest.

These days, though, Calaway thinks most of the talent are satisfied with having to work fewer dates. Because of that, the retired wrestler is reluctant to be too vocal with his opinion.

"It's such a different era," Calaway continued. "If somebody approaches me about it, I will give them my thoughts. But I don't know that I know the product or talent well enough, at this point, to say."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.