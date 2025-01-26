Samoa Joe, Cool Hand Angelo Parker Return To In-Ring Action On AEW Collision

Multiple AEW stars made their return to action during "AEW Collision: Homecoming." With their match postponed due to winter weather affecting travel on Wedesday's "AEW Dynamite," Samoa Joe returned to action against Nick Wayne — backed by Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. Joe initially returned to the fold at "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" to aid Hook and Katsuyori Shibata as they were attacked by The Patriarchy, laying the foundation for his bout against "The Prodigy," and his first since losing to Chris Jericho in a Stampede Street Fight in July last year.

Joe ultimately picked up the win on Saturday, with Hook and Shibata neutralizing the threat of Cage and Kip Sabian on the outside, allowing him to land the Muscle Buster for the pinfall. Joe was out of action due to his acting commitments, as he's involved in the Peacock series "Twisted Metal."

"Cool Hand" Angelo Parker similarly made his return to the ring for the first time since August last year, with he and newly-wed wife Ruby Soho welcoming their daughter in October. He reunited with 2point0 teammate Matt Menard and TNT Champion Daniel Garcia against The Undisputed Kingdom's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, but ultimately took the pin at the hands of O'Reilly to lose the match. After the bout, he, Menard, and Garcia were the focus of Shane Taylor Promotions sat at ringside, suggesting a meeting somewhere down the line. The cameras appeared to focus more on Garcia and Lee Moriarty's staring at one another, which could also suggest the TNT Championship factors into things.