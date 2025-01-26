Tommy Dreamer Would Have Gunther Work With This WWE Star For Potential Babyface Turn

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will go down as one of the most dominant champions in pro wrestling history. Having lengthy reigns with each title he has held in the WWE organization so far, "The Ring General" has been taken no prisoners during his career. TNA Wrestling creative member Tommy Dreamer weighed in on "Busted Open Radio" about Gunther potentially turning babyface and how it should happen.

"I'm making him go against Chad Gable and Chad has that entire faction now where, 'I almost took you to the brink when you were the Intercontinental Champion,' and now that he's a heel and he has the Creed Brothers, they could help him," Dreamer commented.

Gable and Gunther feuded for the Intercontinental Championship in 2023, when the former was still a babyface. Dreamer also did some fantasy booking, noting that he'd pair Gunther with Penta as the latter is a hot, new addition the WWE roster who has a lot of fanfare after coming in from AEW.

"I beat the crap out of Penta, I rip his mask off, I make him bleed through the mask and I'm gonna disrespect your lucha heritage, all that stuff. I make him be what works: a bully, because I'm that great but I have to do it with heat," Dreamer continued. "Backstage conversations or in-ring interviews and they end in physicality is not heat. Beating the s*** out of your babyface that you went to the point where you wanna see your babyface kick your a** is heat."

