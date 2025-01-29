Kurt Angle Discusses WWE Paternity Storyline, How It Should Have Ended

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had a storied career with the company, and for every hit storyline he had, there seemed to be one as equally as goofy. The Olympic gold medalist spoke to "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and talked about many aspects of his career, including some of those more interesting stories. The pair got on the subject of Angle's illegitimate child storyline from 2017 and Angle joked that his son should have been American Made frontman Chad Gable, instead of Jason Jordan, who he said was Vince McMahon's idea.

"Chad is incredible. He's a very talented kid," Angle said of the "WWE Raw" star. "I'm just glad that they're utilizing him properly. Because I know that he's undersized a little bit, they didn't know what to do with him. But this kid could be a World Champion and be very marketable. Especially with the gimmick that he has now, with the whole USA thing and the 'You Suck!' and everything where he's like my son."

While many fans consider Angle versus Gable a dream match, it's often forgotten that they faced each other prior to Angle's final match against Baron Corbin. The Olympians faced off on an episode of "Raw" in March 2019, where Gable put up a fight, but Angle submitted him with the Ankle Lock. Since that match, Gable has called the comparisons to Angle the "highest compliment" in the world. He also discussed their match on Chicago, explaining that they got more time than they expected, which he called the greatest joy in life.

