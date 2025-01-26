AEW's Jeff Jarrett Believes This Retired Star Deserves A Better Send-Off

While Jeff Jarrett is on the final leg of his in-ring career looking for one more world title win, a colleague of his, namely Christopher Daniels, just wrapped up their own with a Texas Death Match against "Hangman" Adam Page on "AEW Collision." Daniels' official retirement announcement came on "AEW Dynamite" in the days following this match, with the 32-year veteran claiming that doctors advised him to never wrestle again. On a recent episode of the "My World" podcast, Jarrett shared his take on the angle surrounding Daniels' retirement.

"I got the text, and I'll leave it nameless because I just don't want to reveal the name, it said 'Hey, did you know that was Chris' last match?', something to that effect, and I text 'Why? Does it have to be?'" Jarrett recalled.

"That caught me off guard and here's why ... If this is Chris' call, cool, but man, do you know how many people that get into this business today or have over the last, because Chris has been in I think 30 years. Not many people get to have the career of a Christopher Daniels, so if this really is calling it a career, I think the business, deserves is maybe a strong word, but would want, my god look what he's done for this, let's give him a little bit better send-off."

Though Jarrett doesn't believe Daniels needed an entire marketed event like Ric Flair's Last Match, he does wish AEW approached his final match in a different manner, as Jarrett considers Daniels to be a well-respected member of the wrestling world. Across his 32-year in-ring career, Daniels wrestled in AEW, TNA, AAA, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, in addition to various independent promotions, which Jarrett says he "grind[ed]" through.

