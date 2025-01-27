Jeff Jarrett Says This AEW Star Has 'Lost His Way'

When Jeff Jarrett announced on January 1 that he signed his final in-ring contract with AEW, he probably didn't expect that to attract the attention of MJF. However, the former AEW World Champion has let Jarrett know what he thinks of him for not wanting to give him a shot at AEW's richest prize if he wins it.

On a recent edition of his "My World" podcast, Jarrett shared his thoughts on how he feels about MJF, stating that he isn't angry with him and believes that the mouthy star is just lost.

"You kind of go over the history of MJF, whether it's Adam Cole, of [CM] Punk, or any of his feuds, he likes to, I guess you could say verbally joust, and to me it's passe," Jarrett said. "He wants to go there, I'll go there and much further like I told him in the promo, and that may be one of the truest lines that I'll ever tell, 'Max, dude I was you before you were you.' I'm very curious to see where all this goes because I knew my statement on January 1 was going to ruffle some feathers, I actually didn't think it would ruffle his feathers the most. He is an incredible talent, but I do think he's lost his way."

Jarrett also noted that MJF has already earned one receipt, and there will be a lot more coming in the next few weeks. The WWE Hall of Famer could actually find himself in an AEW World Championship match in the near future as he takes on Claudio Castagnoli this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," with a win earning Jarrett a shot at Jon Moxley and the AEW World Championship.

Please credit "My World" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.