Former WWE Women's Champ Nia Jax Reveals Her Dream Superhero Role

It has become more and more common over the years for wrestlers to test their acting skills in Hollywood, with the likes of John Cena, Dave Bautista, and even younger stars like AEW's MJF landing major roles over the years. It seems that WWE's Nia Jax would like to do the same.

During a recent interview with "Screen Rant," Jax said that she admires her second cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, for the roles he has done, before admitting that there is one role she would love to play.

"So I am such a wrestling diehard. I don't know if I could do ... I love what we do where it's like live-action on the road. We show up that day, we figure out what we're doing an hour before the show, and then we perform it and leave. I don't know if I could do the Hollywood thing where I'm rehearsing and taking different takes," she said. "So I commend Dwayne for doing that because that's awesome. I don't know if that's for me. But if I were to be a superhero, of course, I would love to be Wonder Woman."

Johnson has already portrayed a number of heroes — or characters who believe they are heroes — such as "The Scorpion King" "Black Adam," and even the character of Maui in the "Moana" movies.

For Jax, Hollywood is the least of her concerns at the time of writing as she failed to dethrone Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at the "Saturday Night's Main Event" show on January 25, a match that happened less than a month after she lost her WWE Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become champion.