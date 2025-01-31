WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker On How Often He Wants To Do Cameo Spots

The Undertaker was one of the many familiar faces who stopped by the Intuit Dome on January 6, 2025 for the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix. "The Deadman" rode out on his motorcycle to celebrate with Rhea Ripley after she became the new WWE Women's World Champion. The WWE Hall of Famer has popped up in WWE from time to time since officially retiring, but during an episode of the "Six Feet Under" podcast, he admitted that he doesn't want to be regular on TV.

"I had a little bit of a — a little conversation with Paul [Levesque] about that, like just...I don't want to do this too many times," Undertaker said. "I don't want to be that old timer that...like again, that moment was so cool but it's almost at that point now there's no one really left in that era that I worked with you know? Roman [Reigns] and maybe [CM] Punk. it's just a little bit, just a little bit every so often."

Taker explained that he doesn't want to be that one person from years gone by that is still lingering around backstage because they can't let go, and that he should only really appear once every couple of years at most. His physique is another thing on his mind, as he knows that would have to stay in good condition if he knows he's going to be on TV. "I've got to be able to keep myself in shape too, like once I start falling completely apart, I definitely don't want to be on camera." Taker rounded off by saying he wants to look like he can still work, but doesn't really want to deep down.

