AEW Champ Mariah May Discusses Transition From STARDOM To 'TV-Style' Wrestling

AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May has had one of the fastest rises in western wrestling in recent memory. She arrived in AEW back in November 2023 after a successful run in Japan with the STARDOM promotion, and would go on to win both the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and the AEW Women's World Championship before her one-year anniversary with the promotion. Life in STARDOM is vastly different to life in AEW, particularly in how the two companies are presented on TV. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," May explained how regularly training has helped her transition from life in Japan.

"I came from STARDOM in Japan where I was wrestling three to four times a week and going to the dojo, but also that style of wrestling is 'TV wrestling.' So I'm coming here and learning a whole new style almost and I am a rookie again in a sense, and I love promos and I love that side of things because this is a TV show, and maybe that's why these journalists don't have questions for me because I don't care about five-star ratings, I don't care about any of that stuff. I care about the fans..."

Speaking of rookies, May thought she was going to be facing a rookie version of Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at the Grand Slam Australia event on February 15 However, following the events of the January 25 episode of "AEW Collision," where Storm transformed back into her "Timeless" character and vowed to take back the title that May took from her back at All In London, May knows she now has her work cut out for her.

