Rhea Ripley Teases Entering The Men's Royal Rumble Match

Over the weekend, Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax took part in a Women's World Championship match to open up WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, with Ripley retaining her title. Following that successful defense, Ripley will almost certainly be appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble this Saturday, but it's not yet clear what she'll be doing. Speaking in a web-exclusive backstage interview with Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg, Ripley teased the possibility of wrestling in the Men's Royal Rumble match before the interview abruptly faded to black.

Ripley previously won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2023 after entering at number one, and prior to that had taken part in the match in 2019, 2021, and 2022. The wrestler also held the Women's World Championship last year at this time but did not appear at the Royal Rumble.

If Ripley were to participate in the Men's match on Saturday, she would not be the first woman to do so. Chyna entered the WWE Royal Rumble in 1999, long before the company introduced a version of the stipulation for women. In that match, Chyna was eliminated by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin after she entered in the 30th and final spot. Before Austin was able to do so, however, Chyna did manage to eliminate Mark Henry from the match.

Several women followed in Chyna's footsteps by entering the Men's Royal Rumble, including Beth Phoenix, Kharma (AKA Awesome Kong), and even Jax, who took part in both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches in 2019.