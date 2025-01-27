Why Bully Ray Expected AEW Dynamite's Opening Segment To Be 'Awful'
Last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay each performed a death-defying moonsault onto members of the Don Callis Family after engaging in a heated promo at the beginning of the show. Omega and Ospreay working together came as a surprise due to their rivalry over the years, as well as "The Best Bout Machine" claiming he would refuse to help his old nemesis in his fight against the faction. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray was asked for his opinion on the opening segment from "Dynamite," but before he could provide his thoughts, he heavily criticized AEW's product as of late.
"I am at the point now with AEW that so many things are wrong on my television, whether it's a Wednesday night or Saturday night. So many things are wrong in my professional opinion. So many things are wrong based on the responses from the crowds ... I'm now almost numb and blind to everything that goes wrong. I'm learning to live with what they give me ... It's so glaring that it smacks me in the face; it jumps right off the TV. It's not Bully being over analytical, or he's looking at it too closely, taking the fun out of it, no. It's ridiculously glaring."
Despite his negative remarks towards AEW, Bully admitted that he did not think "Dynamite's" opening segment was disastrous. "I was expecting something absolutely awful. I didn't think it was awful. I thought it accomplished what they wanted to accomplish, however, they went around the block, just to cross the street."
Bully Ray felt AEW Dynamite's opening segment was pointless
Bully Ray continued to explain that the opening of "Dynamite" was designed to set up a tag team match for AEW Grand Slam, where Omega and Ospreay will challenge Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. However, he felt the segment was otherwise pointless outside of showcasing the physicality of Omega and Ospreay.
"From a physicality point of view, the segment was for Kenny Omega to jump off of a lighting truss and for Will Ospreay to do a moonsault off of a balcony. The segment was designed to push the match at the pay-per-view and for two spots ... It was designed to work for the pop of the moves and get out the business of making the match. Otherwise, everything else that happened in that opening segment was insignificant. However, there were so many things did not makes sense. But so many things don't make sense, so I'm not going to get f*****g annoyed by it anymore."
Bully's co-host Dave LaGreca expressed that he was annoyed with the opening segment of the show, leading the WWE Hall Of Famer to reflect on many AEW storylines that concluded in one night, when they should have been told across three-to-six months. He also shared that he was not surprised by LaGreca's disapproval of the opening of the show, knowing he would critique it after watching the segment.
