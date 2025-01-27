Why Bully Ray Expected AEW Dynamite's Opening Segment To Be 'Awful'

Last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay each performed a death-defying moonsault onto members of the Don Callis Family after engaging in a heated promo at the beginning of the show. Omega and Ospreay working together came as a surprise due to their rivalry over the years, as well as "The Best Bout Machine" claiming he would refuse to help his old nemesis in his fight against the faction. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray was asked for his opinion on the opening segment from "Dynamite," but before he could provide his thoughts, he heavily criticized AEW's product as of late.

"I am at the point now with AEW that so many things are wrong on my television, whether it's a Wednesday night or Saturday night. So many things are wrong in my professional opinion. So many things are wrong based on the responses from the crowds ... I'm now almost numb and blind to everything that goes wrong. I'm learning to live with what they give me ... It's so glaring that it smacks me in the face; it jumps right off the TV. It's not Bully being over analytical, or he's looking at it too closely, taking the fun out of it, no. It's ridiculously glaring."

Despite his negative remarks towards AEW, Bully admitted that he did not think "Dynamite's" opening segment was disastrous. "I was expecting something absolutely awful. I didn't think it was awful. I thought it accomplished what they wanted to accomplish, however, they went around the block, just to cross the street."