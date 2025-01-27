Matt Hardy Believes This Departing TNA Star Could Succeed On WWE's Main Roster

Josh Alexander's TNA contract is set to expire in the coming weeks, but the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion's future destination still remains unclear. Alexander has not indicated where he might sign next, but speculation continues to circle around the 37-year old making the leap to either WWE or AEW. TNA star Matt Hardy commented on Alexander's contract expiring, and he praised the "Walking Weapon" for his in-ring talent and expressed how he would be a good fit in WWE.

"I'd never worked closely with Josh 'til this time around at TNA, and I became a big fan of his work, too. He's a just uber talented guy." Hardy said. "He's capable of definitely being a main roster WWE mainstay; he's capable of doing a lot there ... He can do power moves, he can do technical wrestling, he's so well-versed in every aspect of wrestling ... He's just so talented in all capacities, in all facets, and I think in WWE, I think Josh Alexander could be a very, very big deal," he said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

It's possible Alexander will choose to re-sign with TNA, just like he did in 2022 when he became a free agent. However, after WWE's new multi-year partnership deal with TNA became official earlier this month, Alexander could still have the ability to make future appearances for WWE if he decides to stay with his current company.

