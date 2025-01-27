Bully Ray Explains Why Cody Rhodes Can't Drop Title To Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble

After months of parking lot brawls and coming up short at Saturday Night's Main Event, Kevin Owens will have one last chance to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes WWE Royal Rumble, where they'll face off in a ladder match. It's exactly the type of wild card match that could help Owens, himself no stranger to ladder matches, finally pick off Rhodes, and win his first World Title since 2016.

If Bully Ray had the pencil, however, there would be no consideration of that idea. On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully came out strongly against any scenario that saw Rhodes lose the title, particularly because he believes it could lead to Rhodes being inserted in a match he shouldn't be in.

"I don't think taking the title off of Cody at this very moment is a good idea," Bully said. "Now, there are other people, right now, that we want to see win the Royal Rumble. I want to see Punk win the Royal Rumble, for all of the reasons that he gave. I want to see Cena win the Royal Rumble, for all the reasons he gave...Roman, I want to see Roman win the Rumble. If Cody loses to Kevin early in the night, and then enters in the Rumble and Cody wins, people will turn on Cody."

Despite that, Bully believes the ladder match stipulation does open the door for a title change.

"There's more of a reason...to think there would be a title change in Kevin and Cody than Jey [Uso] and Gunther," Bully said. "Because Kevin and Cody have an out that protects Cody. So there's one more layer of insulation of 'Oh, Kevin could win.' But if Kevin wins, Cody has to enter the Rumble, right? Or what is Cody doing?"

