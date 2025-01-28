WWE SmackDown Star Attacks Cody Rhodes, Gets Beaten Down After Raw Goes Off Air

The closing segment of "WWE RAW" in Atlanta featured the hometown boy, Cody Rhodes, and the brand's top star, CM Punk. They discussed their friendship and Rhodes told Punk he was always chasing him. Punk declared he would win the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match and challenge him for his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April.

After the show went off air, a wild Carmelo Hayes from "WWE SmackDown" appeared. Cassidy Haynes of "BodySlam" posted a photo of Haynes getting in the ring to social media. Melo said, "Plot twist, Atlanta. I'm closing this show out."

In a video posted by Haynes, Rhodes put Hayes in the Crossrhodes. He then removed his dress shirt to reveal a tank top and powerbombed Hayes through a table that had been put in the ring at some point.

Rhodes and Hayes have history as the duo had faced each other last April on the blue brand, where the former got the win, in what was the first clash between the two. The two stars have battled each other a few times since that match, with a majority of them being dark matches.

Last Friday, Hayes attacked Jimmy Uso during his entrance. Uso will face Hayes on this week's "SmackDown," while Rhodes will face his nemesis Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a ladder match at Royal Rumble.