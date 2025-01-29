Konnan Says This AEW Dynamite Match Was Liking Watching 'Men Against Boys'

Former WCW star Konnan has weighed in on a recent match from "AEW Dynamite" that he believes is a perfect case of something being booked correctly and incorrectly at the same time. The match in question is the AEW Tag Team Championship match from January 22 where The Hurt Syndicate dethroned Private Party in dominant fashion to become the new champions.

On a recent edition of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan said that this match was a case of men against boys, and it did more damage to Private Party than any good to The Hurt Syndicate.

"Here's good booking and bad booking. We said before, this looked like literally men against boys, which is literally what was okay? This was the right call, but bro, I mean, you had Private Party go over The Young Bucks, and already they've lost the titles. You should have left it on a little bit more, giving them a bit more credibility you know? But these guys just look like stars, [they] are bigger, they're cooler, and this did nothing for them. I think this hurt Private Party, and like I said before, [Bobby] Lashley could have had a handicap match against both and it would have been more believable," he said.

The Hurt Syndicate have not lost since their first match as a team on the Fight For The Fallen edition of "Dynamite" on January 1, with Lashley also remaining undefeated since his in-ring debut for AEW back in November. With that in mind, and the fact this is the first tag team title reign of Lashley's career, the AEW tag team division is going to have to work hard if they want to stop the champions from hurting people.

