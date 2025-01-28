Nic Nemeth Criticizes Rushed Nature Of This AEW Dynamite Segment

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay kicked off last week's "AEW Dynamite," forming an alliance to take out the Don Callis Family with high-flying moves. The segment was a hit on social media and led to a tag match being made for Grand Slam: Australia.

However, TNA star Nic Nemeth explained why he wasn't a fan of the match and analyzed it on "Busted Open Radio." He said that everything happens so fast in AEW, and the fans were only excited about the big moves.

"It really should have been the whole crowd going, 'Yes! They came together!'" he said. "'Or at least for the moment, they are. I don't know where they're going long term, but they're turning around on these guys and maybe it leads to them being friends and getting back together and teaming up to run Don Callis' family out of town in a couple of weeks or months.' I did not see that in the crowd."

Nemeth said that when he was watching the crowd, he didn't feel a "genuine, guttural emotion" from them over what was happening. He said it was a lot of people just watching until a cool move happened. Nemeth thought that a bigger build-up, potentially including an Ospreay versus Omega match would have been better, stating that AEW needed a "will they or won't they?" moment.

"I think no matter how fast things go in this universe here, there has to be some pieces that are just not given to you all that day because not just wanting to tune in, or need to tune in, next week to go, 'Oh, man, where the hell are they going with this?'" he said.

