Nic Nemeth Weighs In On MJF And Jeff Jarrett's AEW Feud

"The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett has unleashed his share of promos and insults on his targets, young and old, throughout the four decades he has spent in pro wrestling. To kick off the final year of his in-ring career, Jarrett has found himself a new enemy in former AEW World Champion MJF, who is not shy or kind with his words either.

Former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth critiqued the current Jarrett-MJF feud on "Busted Open."

"There are simultaneous stories going out at once. MJF and Double-J, they're also both going for titles but also maybe the Death Riders are involved. However, that works and there is a way to be like — they just did something really explosive last week, now are they trying to take a step back to focus on the title this week but then go back to it because it was the peak?" Nemeth asked.

He praised the feud for not having a linear story. Jarrett announced earlier this month that he wants to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship, but MJF's issues with Jarrett are separate from that quest. Nemeth applauded AEW for making Jarrett balance feuds with MJF as well as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his Death Riders stable. He commended AEW for rotating both stories for Jarrett instead of attempting to force both at the same time.

"'I'm going for this world title before I can't wrestle anymore,' so maybe that's a piece of it, and that's just to not have them do another face-to-face in the ring which is, I appreciate that part. If that's the way you're going, is it's not going to be seven straight weeks of the two of them going back and forth saying digs at each other," Nemeth commented.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.