Chris Masters Recalls Backstage Reaction To CM Punk's WWE Pipebomb Promo

In 2011, during an episode of "WWE Raw," CM Punk famously cut his "pipebomb" promo, which saw him break the fourth wall while running down a list of his issues with the promotion. Appearing on "Rewind Recap Relive," former WWE star Chris Masters looked back on that night and confirmed that he was one of the first people to speak to Punk backstage after the promo.

"I was, just like everybody else, tripping out on what was said," Masters declared.

Masters also confirmed an element of the story that Punk has previously shared in interviews, claiming that Masters did not recognize him backstage and asked him if he'd heard what Punk had just said in front of the audience. Punk stated that he then told Masters that it was him and Masters promptly replied by telling Punk that he would likely face serious repercussions from the segment.

"The reason I didn't realize it was him is because it's so dark in some of those backstage areas — all I saw was a figure," Masters continued. "Whatever I said to Punk completely validated his promo to him, because essentially he had worked me with the promo. Because I was like, 'Oh, my God. What did you say? You're gonna get yourself fired.'"

As it turned out, Masters was mistaken and Punk did not get fired. The "Straight Edge Superstar" continued working for the company for a few more years before an inamicable split led Punk to depart, first for UFC and later for AEW. However, as most fans are likely well aware of by now, Punk would eventually return to WWE in 2023 and has remained a featured star ever since.

