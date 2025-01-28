Former WWE Personality Kayla Braxton Reflects On Hitting 'The Reset Button' On Life

Last year, former WWE host and ring announcer Kayla Braxton announced that she was leaving the company following the expiration of her contract. After eight years, Braxton stated that she felt ready to move on from professional wrestling in favor of other pursuits. More than half a year following her departure, Braxton (real name Kayla Becker) took to social media platform X to reflect on the decision while teasing what's next.

"[Six] months ago, I took a chance and walked away from a very comfortable lifestyle I had built over the last decade," Braxton wrote. "I loved my job, but wanted to try something different, so I hit the 'reset' button. Change is scary as hell, but also exciting. Really thankful for what's coming up."

It's still not clear what Braxton intends to pursue as the next stage of her career, though she has stated that she intends to continue hosting. The former WWE personality has started a podcast and YouTube channel since her WWE departure, called "Killing Time With Kayla." The project is centered around her love for the horror genre, featuring reviews for films like "Nosferatu" and "Talk To Me" as well as broader discussions.

Braxton first joined WWE in 2016 and, like many of the company's new hires, got her start in NXT. They soon had Braxton splitting her time between that and the main roster before she made the full transition in 2019. In addition to her ring announcing duties, Braxton served as a co-host for WWE's "The Bump" and a backstage interviewer on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."