WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Explains How He'd Handle AEW All In-WWE SNME Conflict

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has weighed on the situation regarding WWE's choice to host a Saturday Night's Main Event show on July 12, the same day as AEW' biggest show in North American history; All In: Texas. Dave Meltzer recently broke down the situation and said that AEW moving their show to July 13 might not be the worst idea considering how much revenue they could lose going head-to-head with WWE, who would be on network television with their show. On the "Something to Wrestle" podcast, JBL agreed with this idea, as he doesn't see WWE versus AEW as an equal competition.

"I'd move it, this is not WCW," JBL said. "You don't have Goldberg, you don't have [Hulk] Hogan and no offense to those guys there, they've got some great stars. Kenny Omega, [Jon] Moxley, Cope ... you've got some great stars, but WWE is the machine, WWE is by far the 800-pound Gorilla. It's not an equal competition because WWE is so much bigger, and I would move it absolutely."

JBL ended by saying that competition is ingrained in the wrestling business, and that he's a big fan of it, However, given WWE's track record with companies like Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW, the former WWE Champion noted that the company might put extra emphasis on this Saturday Night's Main Event more than others considering what they are up against. "Wait until you see how they load this show on Saturday Night's Main Event, they're going to load this show like it's a WrestleMania. I love this competition, it's one of the oldest things in the world in the wrestling business."

