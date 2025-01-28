Bully Ray Envisions Consequential Final 3 In 2025 Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Heading into this years men's Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre have become favorites to win the match and headline WrestleMania 41. However, this year's event feels more unpredictable than usual, with WWE efficiently presenting several characters on their program who could emerge victorious this Saturday. Especially with questions surrounding if Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER will be able to keep their world titles until WrestleMania, trying to determine who WWE has chosen to win the 2025 Royal Rumble has become more difficult. That said, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has provided a final three scenario for the Rumble on Saturday, that also ties into a storyline from Survivor Series.

"We know why CM Punk wants to win. We know why Roman Reigns wants to win. It comes down to the two Heyman guys, but 30 has not come out yet. 30's music hits, it's the Beast, here comes Brock Lesnar. Brock, Punk, Reigns, three-way stare down, ala the ending of "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," with all of Heyman's facials, and Brock gets rid of Roman, and then Brock eliminates himself. That's the favor to Punk." Bully said on "Busted Open Radio."

After Punk agreed to join forces with Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Usos at Survivor Series against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, the "Best in the World" claimed that Paul Heyman owed him a favor, but has yet to reveal what it is. Bully also said that he could envision Lesnar challenging GUNTHER at WrestleMania, which is a match that fans have been clamoring for since "The Ring General" made his way to the main roster.

