Bully Ray Discusses WWE Star CM Punk's Favor From Paul Heyman After WarGames Win

WWE fans are eager to see CM Punk cash in on the favor Paul Heyman owes him for supporting the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames last month. Heyman has pulled strings in the past to benefit his clients, and with Punk now seemingly having Heyman's services again, speculation is picking up as to what Punk will pull off with Heyman.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed on "Busted Open" what he sees developing between Punk and Heyman after the win at WarGames.

"You could make a play for [Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41]. Punk's real-life story is that he wanted to be in the main event of WrestleMania. Punk said that he needs a favor from Paul Heyman. Punk said on TV he wants to be in the main event of WrestleMania," Ray began to map out.

The veteran star brought up Punk's frustration from WrestleMania 29 in 2013, where he campaigned heavily to be in the main event with The Rock and John Cena, but was instead placed in a match with The Undertaker. Ray acknowledged a valid case for Punk wanting Heyman to help get him into the main event of WrestleMania. He does see a potential match between Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but the two are set to wrestle on "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix on January 6.

"Can we make a case for Punk vs. Cody at WrestleMania in which Paul Heyman helps CM Punk to get there via the Royal Rumble? Absolutely. You can connect those dots quite nicely and Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk in the main event — wow. Yes, I'm on board," Ray said enthusiastically.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.