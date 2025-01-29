Freddie Prinze Jr. Says There's 'No Way' This WWE Star Wins 2025 Royal Rumble

The 2025 Royal Rumble matches are just days away, with the men's lineup especially stacked. As such, the betting odds for this match are especially close as well. According to former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., however, one top star has a zero chance of prevailing in the Men's Royal Rumble.

"What I see happening, there's no way Drew McIntyre is winning the Royal Rumble, not if CM Punk is in it," Prinze Jr. said on "Wrestling With Freddie." "And I won't bet against CM Punk ever again, but now you get a cool story where I think CM Punk might try to do the same move to Drew. That'll get him in the Future Shock DDT or the pedigree, whatever is going to be, and smash him and then throw him out of the ring. So keep your eyes open for the story that those two dudes will get to tell, because I think that will be one of the coolest ones in the Rumble."

As Prinze Jr. alluded to, last year's Men's Royal Rumble match saw McIntyre nail Punk with a Future Shock DDT. Unfortunately for Punk, this move resulted in the tearing of his tricep, which rendered him unable to compete at WrestleMania 40. Nevertheless, he and McIntyre continued to feud throughout his in-ring inactivity and later in his in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam.

Fast forward to 2025, both McIntyre and Punk are looking to secure a spot on the WrestleMania 41 card, beginning with their respective entries in the Men's Royal Rumble, which also includes the likes of John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul.

