AEW Women's Champ Mariah May Discusses How She Wants To Improve

Mariah May might be on top of the AEW women's division as the AEW Women's World Champion, but even the best have room for improvement. At 26 years of age and with six years of experience, May is still learning how to be a champion, but also how to stay a top champion.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," May outlined two areas of her game that she wants to improve throughout 2025.

"A big thing is I haven't gotten to do in-ring promos as a World Champion and that's something I'd like to change. I want to do in-ring promos, it's not my choice that I get stuck backstage doing 60-second promos, I know they're going to be awesome, but I think I can do more and I'd like to be in the ring more cutting promos," she said.

May got the chance to cut an in-ring promo on the January 25 edition of "AEW Collision" with Toni Storm, a segment that has received wide praise from fans and critics alike. She also stated that people forget that she has only been wrestling on television for one year, meaning that she is still learning to adapt to an American TV style with the help of people like Jerry Lynn and Billy Gunn. She incorporates whatever advice she can get her hands on to improve.

"I want to do in-ring promos and I want to keep working on my in-ring because I know the stuff that I watch back and I'm not happy with, and I always want that to be better, and learning how to tell a story with less is like what I'm really trying to understand at the moment," May said.

