WWE Star Sheamus Names His Favorite Matches Of 2024

Shortly after WrestleMania 40, Sheamus made his long-awaited return to WWE after missing eight months of action due to a serious shoulder injury. In the weeks and months that followed, "The Celtic Warrior" had some of the most hard-hitting matches of his career. While he came out of the bouts with some bumps and bruises, it's safe to say that he thoroughly enjoyed himself.

During a recent appearance on the "My Mom's Basement" podcast, Sheamus revealed his favorite matches of 2024.

"I really enjoyed that last triple threat at Survivor Series [versus Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser], which was probably my last match of 2024. But, man, there's been a lot, like, I think the first match I had with Ivar where I came back with extra cushion around my waist was a pretty nerve-wracking one for me because I didn't even think I was going to be able to wrestle again, so I came back on that one," he said. "I was pretty nervous with that, but Ivar is such a great talent it was easy enough. Also, the triple threat, I think, with me, Drew [McIntyre] and [Ilja] Dragunov, I think that was the match for me that I actually belt, 'I'm back.'"

Sheamus explained that the reason he was so nervous about his neck was because he thought he had aggravated the injury in one of his first matches back, but after the bout with McIntyre and Dragunov, he knew that he was going to be fine and fully committed to his goal of finally winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, his attempt to dethrone Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 was unsuccessful.

Please credit "My Mom's Basement" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.