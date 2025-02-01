Baron Corbin Opens Up About His WWE Earnings

WWE decided not to re-sign Baron Corbin last year, ending his 12-year tenure with the company. During his time in WWE, Corbin experienced various highs and lows, not just in the ring, but in contract negotiations, noting the lessons he learned in each negotiation and the value of betting on yourself.

Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Corbin reflected on negotiating his second WWE contract with Triple H.

"When I was asking for more money, 'cause it was my second contract, I had finished my first, I didn't ask to renegotiate ... and then my next offer was lower than I wanted, and Hunter had a conversation with me, and he said, 'Look, you can outearn this [with incentives],'" Corbin said. "I said, 'Yeah, if I'm booked correctly, if I'm on pay-per-views, and all things that are out of my control. I can't control who you pencil in for these things.'"

Corbin eventually signed the deal, crediting Triple H for helping him gain a better understanding of how contracts work in WWE. In a future contract negotiation, he bet on himself when another opportunity arose.

"I had a conversation, signed the contract. Two years later, Vince [McMahon] brought me up into the office at the Royal Rumble, and was like, 'Hey, you're underpaid. Let's fix this,'" Corbin recalled. "He offered me a different deal, and I said, 'No, thank you, this is what I want.' And he said, 'You wanna bet on yourself?' I said, 'I absolutely do.' He goes, 'How about we do a one-year deal for this much?' [I replied] 'Done.' Bet on myself, and it worked out fantastic for me because ten months later, I got a fantastic deal."

Corbin, now wrestling as Bishop Dyer, is preparing for his next chapter, hitting the independent wrestling scene for the first time in his career.

