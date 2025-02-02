WWE HOFer Kurt Angle Explains Why His Best Wrestling Happened In TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is often described as one of the best technical pro wrestlers in history. While he was undoubtedly a main event star years before leaving WWE, many of his fans point to him being at his wrestling best during his run with TNA.

While Angle has kindly asked fans to not use the "Perc Angle" nickname, which was often an endearing reference to his craziest TNA moments, it seems like the veteran agrees with fans when it comes to his TNA run being better than his spell with WWE.

"I had a really good career in WWE, but I didn't really catch my stride, where I was at my peak, at about seven years into the business, and that's when I went to TNA," Angle claimed during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio." "Being honest? Yeah, I had a better career in TNA. I had better matches in TNA than I had in WWE, at least more consistently better."

Angle, though, maintains that it's difficult to admit his career in TNA was better, largely due to the fanbase that WWE had.

"When you wanna talk about your ... the biggest part of your career, where you did your very best, you're gonna want to do it where the highest ratings are, where there are more fans," the veteran added.

Angle then explained that it isn't a sleight at TNA, and said he wished he was at his peak in WWE to wrestle in front of more fans.

