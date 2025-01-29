Backstage Update On WWE NXT Schedule, Road Tapings

Since "WWE NXT" began airing on The CW last October, the show has been featured on the road for occasional tapings in cities such as Chicago, St. Louis, and Atlanta. That being said, most of "NXT's" tapings still take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, which will seemingly continue going forward. Fightful Select's Corey Brennan is reporting that "NXT" is expected to host two tapings on the road each month, with the remainder of their weekly shows occurring at the Performance Center. Fightful also noted that it's uncertain whether this schedule will be long-term for the developmental brand, or if the number of tapings on the road will eventually increase.

Many of "NXT's" tapings outside of the Performance Center occur in the same city where "WWE Raw" was held the night before. Other cities such as Los Angeles and Boston have also recently hosted "NXT" the night after the red brand was in town. However, Fightful added that many sources they spoke to indicated that more tapings outside of Orlando, Florida could be on the horizon. They also mentioned how taping at the Performance Center has allowed the company to record other shows such as WWE LFG, and possibly NXT: Evolve in the near future.

"NXT" is already set to visit Cincinnati, Ohio next month ahead of Elimination Chamber, but other tapings outside of the Performance Center have yet to be confirmed. That said, it's possible "NXT" will be featured in Las Vegas, Nevada when WWE heads to "The Entertainment Capital of the World" for WrestleMania 41.