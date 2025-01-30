AEW Dynamite, Collision Reportedly Rewritten Due To Talent Not Being Medically Cleared

An injury to an AEW talent caused portions of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, as well as Saturday's "AEW Collision," to be rewritten. According to Fightful Select, Powerhouse Hobbs was not cleared on Wednesday, despite being at the venue and willing to work.

The outlet reported Hobbs had stitches that weren't healed yet, causing him to be out of action for another week before being cleared. He was reportedly heavily factored into Wednesday's show, as well as "Collision," which caused changes to both shows. Just exactly what was planned for Hobbs wasn't reported, but he appeared in a pre-taped video to address rival Big Bill of "The Learning Tree."

He told Bill when he's cleared to come back, he's going to show him that "hell is just the beginning." Hobbs took out Bill on "Collision," hitting him with a gate he took off the hinges until security broke up the battle. Later in the night, the pair brawled in and around the ring, and Bill beat Hobbs with a pair of handcuffs until his face bled, and sent him face-first into a table before hitting him with a chair. Hobbs ended the segment on Saturday by picking up Bill and hitting a belly-to-belly suplex off the stage, through a table.