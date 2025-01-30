Mercedes Mone Successfully Defends AEW TBS Title In First-Ever Dynamite Main Event

Mercedes Mone defended her TBS Championship against Yuka Sakazaki Wednesday night, her 13 defense of the title she won last May and her first-ever "AEW Dynamite" main event. Sakazaki earned her shot at the Mone's title last weekend during "AEW Collision," pinning Deonna Purrazzo to win a four-way including Serena Deeb and Queen Aminata, leading into Mone's first match since adding a third title – the RevPro Women's Championship – to her collection at Wrestle Dynasty earlier this month. The bout itself proved to be almost 14 minutes of back-and-forth action, with Mone looking to make the most of her rare size advantage over "The Magical Girl."

Sakazaki broke through with short bursts, landing a superplex off of the top rope and an Airplane spin each for their own near-falls. But she also fell victim to the Three Amigos for a near-fall and towards the closing stretch Mone's signature cross-face, managing to escape that and getting one last attempted pinfall. Mone then leveled her with a powerbomb followed up with the Mone Maker, securing the pinfall and retaining her title. Having completed her latest title defense, the closest hint at her next challenger came as Harley Cameron came up with a musical challenge for "The CEO" for Grand Slam: Australia. Mone rejected the challenge for the fact Cameron hadn't won a match on AEW TV yet, and the would-be challenger provided interference to help Sakazaki earn her title shot. She wasn't present for the title bout on "Dynamite."