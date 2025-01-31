Booker T Says This NXT Star Has All The Tools For The WWE Main Roster

"WWE NXT" broadcaster Booker T has praised Ethan Page's potential and why "NXT" is the perfect place for him right now.

Since making the jump from AEW, Ethan Page has quickly established himself as a force in "NXT." From bouncing around the mid-card scene in AEW to having a face-to-face confrontation with The Rock on a recent edition of "NXT," there seems to be an ongoing renaissance in Page's career. His veteran presence and abundance of charisma have made him a standout, causing many to believe he's destined for bigger things on the WWE main roster, one of whom is Booker T.

"Ethan Page is a veteran. That guy has all the tools to break out and go to the main roster and do something. But you wouldn't want him to get lost in the shuffle on the main roster, also. So I think him being at 'NXT' is a great thing. He's almost like a player/coach in a lot of ways, he fits in perfectly at 'NXT,'" he said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer also highlighted other "NXT" talents who are making an impact, pointing out their steady rise through the ranks.

"[Charlie] Dempsey's getting his props, Briggs, you know, right now he's getting his props, he's doing the thing with the Japanese kid [Yoshiki Inamura], can't think of his name right now, but yeah, they're trying to, you know, find a spot for him," he added.

This week's "NXT" set the stage for Vengeance Day, with several high-stakes matches made official and some teased for the show, one of which was Page against Je'Von Evans.

