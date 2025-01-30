Freddie Prinze Jr. Says It's Hard To Hang With This AEW Star, Names Those Who Could

As someone who has worked as a WWE writer and as an actor in Hollywood for many years, Freddie Prinze Jr. knows a thing or two about promos and rehearsing lines.

On a recent edition of his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, the Hollywood star reviewed a recent segment from the Maximum Carnage edition of "AEW Dynamite," and named the one person on the AEW roster that no one can touch on the microphone.

"I think it's really hard to hang with MJF if you're not ready to go with MJF. I think he's so good on the mic that even though he's selling your stuff, if you're not real sharp with it, he's going to look like he's going a million miles an hour and you're going to look like your car doesn't go that fast," he said.

Prinze Jr. thought the segment was quite tough as Jarrett did have a few lines that cut MJF down, but believes that it takes more for someone to cut MJF down to size. However, Prinze Jr. knows it can be done, naming a few who have shown it can be done.

"It's really hard to compete with him, like CM Punk can do it, Adam Cole did it, Will Ospreay did it, he's had guys that could go back-and-forth with him, but not everyone is at that level," Prinze added.

The feud between MJF and Jeff Jarrett continued into the January 22 edition of "Dynamite," where "The Salt of The Earth" had a brief interaction with "Hangman" Adam Page.

