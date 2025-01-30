Kevin Nash Says This AEW Star Is An Entertainer 'Who Happens To Be A Wrestler'

Kevin Nash has weighed in with his thoughts on the work of one of AEW's most popular stars — Toni Storm. On the January 25 edition of "AEW Collision," Storm became "Timeless" once more as she and Mariah May built anticipation towards their Women's World Championship match at the Grand Slam Australia event on February 15, and Nash was a big fan of the segment.

During an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash explained that he sees Storm as someone who is an entertainer who just so happens to also be a wrestler.

"She kind of did a rendition of Demi Moore's performance of her newest film that's Oscar-worthy ... smearing of the f**king makeup and all that kind of [stuff], f**king loses it," Nash said. "I loved her stuff with RJ [City], like all her black and white s**t like I've always like — to me, like I know who she is and I know her work because she's always been different. She's like so f**king different than everybody else, and to me, like she's avant-garde, she's an entertainer that happens to be in professional wrestling, but I mean she's an entertaining human being and kudos to her."

Nash said that one of his friends felt it was a shame that the segment happened on "Collision" that went up against WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event and the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. However, Nash disagreed as he believes in the age of social media, good work will always be seen thanks to the word-of-mouth buzz. Even if people aren't watching the show live, watching it later will help AEW build its audience back up.

