The Godfather Shares Hilarious Anecdote About Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker

For decades, Mark Calaway largely maintained the illusion of kayfabe when it came to his WWE character, The Undertaker, which meant that fans weren't privy to his escapades away from the ring. However, once Calaway retired, he reintroduced himself, with a noticeably more cheerful voice, and shared crazy stories about his time on the road.

Calaway's longtime friend and fellow wrestler, Charles "The Godfather" Wright has recalled how he once made his fellow WWE Hall of Famer do something that nobody would ever imagine The Undertaker doing.

"Las Vegas. 1989. Strip club, called 'Crazy Horse Saloon,'" he recalled during an episode of "The Godfather Live!" noting that at the time he wasn't working with WWE yet. "So, 'Taker came to see me, 'Taker's in the club, I'm getting him all Jack Daniels'ed up. Do you remember that song, I think it was Right Said Fred or something like that? 'I'm too sexy for this song,' I had The Undertaker that you all know — and I'd love to see him dispute this — I had him up on stage, on a pole, dancing to 'I'm too sexy for this song' and he did the whole song up, on stage."

Strip clubs seem to be the place where veteran wrestlers usually congregated and ended up in crazy situations, and Wright's story about Calaway dancing on stage isn't the first time someone has had a story about "The Deadman" in a strip club. A few years ago, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled how they were accused of being fake athletes by a stripper, and how Calaway got her into an altercation with Robert's snake on stage.

