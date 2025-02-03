WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather Explains Why He Didn't Enjoy Wrestling In Japan

Before becoming Papa Shango and later on The Godfather, WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright had a stint in Japan, where he competed under the name The Soultaker — a moniker he also competed under in USWA. While The Godfather competed multiple times in NJPW and secured victories, he did not enjoy the culture shock in Japan.

"I didn't have a good time in Japan, because back then — you're talking about the late '80s, early '90s — they weren't really cool with tattoos, and people like me and Bam Bam Bigelow? We weren't really allowed in certain places," Wright said during an episode of "Godfather Live!"

Considering that Japanese culture at the time — and to some extent, still today — largely associated tattoos with the organized criminals known as the Yakuza, he faced difficulties in certain public spaces.

"We couldn't go to the bathhouses, we couldn't go to a lot of places (...) they say, 'No tattoos,' they thought you're part of the mob," Wright added. "So, I don't have a lot of good Japan stories."

When Wright competed as The Soultaker, this was interestingly the time when he and Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway competed as a tag team. A few years ago, Wright looked back at the time and shared a brief clip of a promo he cut as The Soutaker, where he gave some backstory about the first time he clashed with Calaway — then known as "Master of Pain" — and had a horrible match that resulted in a good friendship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Godfather Live!" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.