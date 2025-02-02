AEW's Jim Ross Gets Candid About WWE's Paul Heyman

AEW commentator Jim Ross has had a number of different colleagues in the booth in his long and decorated career. His partnership with Jerry "The King" Lawler has been regarded as one of the greatest in history, but one man who many have fond memories of being alongside JR was Paul Heyman, with the two calling the majority of WWE's action in 2001.

Ross was asked about Heyman on a recent edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, and he had a lot of praise for Roman Reigns' "Wiseman."

"They're lucky they have him, in my opinion, and Triple H sees, knows, Paul's got a great booking mind, and if he's focused on one thing, one entity, like The Bloodline, for example, then he can do great work. Every idea won't be acceptable, but most of them will. He's got a method to his madness, and he's brilliant," the legendary commentator said.

For all of Heyman's skills on the microphone and in creative meetings, there is one thing about him that Ross is worried about after seeing him on recent episodes of WWE programming. While he caveated the comment by stating that he feels like a hypocrite when saying it, Ross thinks Heyman needs to lose a few pounds.

"He's got an issue that concerns me: it's his weight. And this is like the pot calling the kettle black, but godd*mn, man. I saw him on TV the other day and he just ... I know he spends good money on getting suits made, things like that — he has to — but he's got to lose some weight. I say that for health reasons not aesthetics as much as — or his look, his TV look," a concerned Ross said.

Please credit "Grilling JR" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.