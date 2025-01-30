Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Controversial Finish From WWE NXT

Throughout the NFL Playoffs, plenty has been made about the officiating, particularly when it comes to games involving the Kansas City Chiefs. Tuesday night, "WWE NXT" had their own bit of officiating controversy during the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between Naomi and Bianca Belair and Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. To some, Jackson had Naomi pinned on a roll-up attempt late in the match, only for the ref to rule a kick out. Just moments later, Belair and Naomi hit a Double KOD, winning the match and retaining the titles.

The finish was a hot topic on "Busted Open Radio" Wednesday morning, but less so for Tommy Dreamer. The long-time wrestling star had reviewed tape of the finish, and while admitting it marred the match to some degree, he doesn't believe the official made a mistake.

"Right off the bat, I saw it and I knew it would happen," Dreamer said. "This does tell you, and I always say this, why, number one, how hard it is to be a professional wrestling referee. And then, if you see something like that where there's an error, how it really does take away from the body of the match. Especially if it leads to the finish. It took it down on a way down note...

"Trinity's shoulders were never down. When the ref made her count, her shoulder was up...the count should've never happened, [but it did] because he was at the angle where he couldn't see it. I seriously went back twice and watched it. Her shoulder was completely up, and I've been seeing this a lot, especially in 'NXT,' where I would almost start to teach...how to get pinned. You have to make sure the shoulders are down."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription