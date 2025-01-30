Bully Ray Wonders What WWE Can Do, Creatively, With This Former Champ

Now that Roman Reigns seems to have finished his feud with Solo Sikoa, he has set his sights on regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship by entering the Royal Rumble. However, there continues to still be uncertainty towards Reigns actually competing for the title at WrestleMania due to the amount of other potential options WWE could choose to challenge Cody Rhodes. Although Reigns could battle "The American Nightmare" in a rubber match, names such as CM Punk, John Cena, and Seth Rollins have also been presented as other possible opponents. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray provided his thoughts towards Reigns' creative plans if he's not featured in the title picture.

"My mind immediately goes to Bloodline, but I think we've already seen the culmination of Roman in The Bloodline once Rocky put the ula fala on him ... I think Roman is beyond Bloodline, I really don't know Dave, I really don't know and this is where I kind of need the whiteboard in front of me and have all the names." Bully explained from a business point of view, Rhodes competing against Cena, Reigns, or Punk would make the most sense for WrestleMania. However, he also discussed the possibility of the "Tribal Chief" being Cena's final opponent at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All."

"The intrigue of Roman and Cena because they're the last of that guard you know what I mean? But Roman and Cena though, where's the animosity?" Despite feeling unsure about Reigns fighting Cena at WrestleMania, Bully admitted that all three are good options for WWE's biggest show of the year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.